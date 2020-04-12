April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Blue Ribbon Month is an opportunity to take a closer look at child abuse, including learning about the kinds of abuse and neglect that happen; recognizing the risk factors and warning signs; understanding the lifelong impact on children, families and community; and finding out how we can each take small actions that make a big difference.

Though the in-person Blue Ribbon Month activities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health directives, there are still many opportunities throughout April to get involved. Visit copefamilycenter.org/blueribbon to learn more.

Cope also encourages the community to demonstrate their commitment to keeping children safe by making a contribution of any amount to support Cope’s child abuse prevention and family support programs. “Managing the financial, mental and emotional stress of the crisis can be overwhelming for parents,” Grupe said. “Your donation will ensure the Cope can continue to be the support system for so many families who need us now more than ever.”

We can all play a role in preventing child abuse. “When all members of the community work together as a whole, families feel supported and are better able to nurture and care for their children,” Grupe said. “Especially in times of crisis like this, it is so important that we support the most vulnerable in our community. Together we can keep children safe.”