April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Every April, the Napa County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) commemorates Child Abuse Prevention Month by bringing awareness to this issue and raising funds to help keep children safe.
Led by Cope Family Center and composed of representatives from nonprofit organizations, the faith-based community, and law enforcement and government agencies, CAPC coordinates Napa County’s efforts to prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect.
Each year, CAPC reports on the state of the health and well-being of Napa County’s children and families. In 2019, Child Welfare Services received 1,689 reports of abuse or neglect of which 156 cases involving 242 children were substantiated.
The names of those victims will be read aloud by CAPC and residents in a video and shared on social media to bring awareness to the scope of the issue locally. To protect their identities, the children’s real names will be substituted with Jane Doe and John Doe.
“To the public, they are only known as Janes and Johns, but they are real children in our community,” said Lalo Mendez, CAPC coordinator. “They are real children who experienced trauma that will shape the rest of their lives. We want the community to know that behind every Jane Doe and John Doe is a story of abuse – but also an opportunity for those surrounding the child to help them heal, through building hope and resiliency.”
“Every parent struggles at some point, regardless of their background, socioeconomic status or ethnicity,” said Michele Grupe, CAPC co-chairperson and Cope executive director. “Many parents in our community face additional challenges that make it even more difficult to raise happy, healthy and thriving children. Factors such as intimate partner violence, substance use, and mental health issues can increase the risk of abuse.”
During times of crisis, like the current COVID-19 pandemic, families experience significant stress. Children are home from school. Working parents have had their hours cut or even been laid off for the foreseeable future. Uncertainty, fear and anxiety are taking a toll.
“We know from recent disasters that when families struggle, children suffer,” said Grupe. “We saw an alarming increase in child abuse rates following the 2017 fires because of the emotional and financial stress it put on families. This pandemic will likely impact struggling families in the same way, once again putting children at a higher risk for maltreatment.”
The good news is that we all have the power to help prevent child abuse and help survivors heal from the trauma so they can build resilience and break the cycle of abuse. “The best way to prevent child abuse is to provide support to struggling parents so they can get through difficult times without negatively impacting their children,” said Cope Program Director Julie Murphy. “Cope does this work every day. But everyone can play a role in keeping children safe.”
Blue Ribbon Month is an opportunity to take a closer look at child abuse, including learning about the kinds of abuse and neglect that happen; recognizing the risk factors and warning signs; understanding the lifelong impact on children, families and community; and finding out how we can each take small actions that make a big difference.
Though the in-person Blue Ribbon Month activities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health directives, there are still many opportunities throughout April to get involved. Visit copefamilycenter.org/blueribbon to learn more.
Cope also encourages the community to demonstrate their commitment to keeping children safe by making a contribution of any amount to support Cope’s child abuse prevention and family support programs. “Managing the financial, mental and emotional stress of the crisis can be overwhelming for parents,” Grupe said. “Your donation will ensure the Cope can continue to be the support system for so many families who need us now more than ever.”
We can all play a role in preventing child abuse. “When all members of the community work together as a whole, families feel supported and are better able to nurture and care for their children,” Grupe said. “Especially in times of crisis like this, it is so important that we support the most vulnerable in our community. Together we can keep children safe.”
