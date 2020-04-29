Art Notes: Wanted: a director of music ministries

Napa’s First Presbyterian Church is seeking a skilled vocalist who plays either the piano or guitar to serve as their director of music ministries. Their ideal candidate is familiar with traditional choir directing and modern Christian contemporary music. The position is part-time and pays between $25,000 and $35,000 a year. To apply or for further information, contact Wesley at Wesley@fpcnapa.org.
Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll online
Yountville Arts Commission’s Art, Sip and Stroll continues online until May 31. On the website, artsipstroll.com, you can view and purchase art, and see a roster of events, including happy hour tastings, artist presentations and concerts by local musicians. All sales benefit the artist directly. Yountville Arts is not charging commissions or participation fees.
Finding a good book
Bookmine offers curbside pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. daily at its Pearl Street location in Napa and at Main Street Bookmine in St. Helena. Get details at napabookmine.com.
Visit copperfieldsbooks.com to browse new and classic books that Copperfield’s will ship to your home. Copperfield’s is also offering curbside pickup in Napa on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 252-8002 or email napa@copperbook.com for requests.
The Calistoga Copperfield’s pick-up hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturdays, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call 942-1616 for requests.
‘Pause with the Pennies’
Lucky Penny has posted a second video from past productions on youtube. This one is highlights is from “Hands on a Hardbody.”
If the memories inspire you, you can add to Lucky Penny’s Pandemic Survival Fund at vendini.com.
Mike Greensill in concert
Mike Greensill continues to enliven afternoons with his online piano jazz concerts at 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, on facebook.com. You can tip your thanks to him via PayPal to mike@mikegreensill.com.
A Mother’s Day gift helps the Lincoln Theater
Lincoln Theater has partnered with Earth & Sky Chocolates and Melody Raye Flowers to offer a Mother’s Day gift of artisan chocolates and a floral arrangement. 10% of all sales will be donated to Lincoln Theater. All orders must be place by Friday, May 1, at earthandskychocolates.com/mothers-day.
