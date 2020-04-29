Art Notes: Wanted: a director of music ministries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa’s First Presbyterian Church is seeking a skilled vocalist who plays either the piano or guitar to serve as their director of music ministries. Their ideal candidate is familiar with traditional choir directing and modern Christian contemporary music. The position is part-time and pays between $25,000 and $35,000 a year. To apply or for further information, contact Wesley at Wesley@fpcnapa.org.

Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll online

Yountville Arts Commission’s Art, Sip and Stroll continues online until May 31. On the website, artsipstroll.com, you can view and purchase art, and see a roster of events, including happy hour tastings, artist presentations and concerts by local musicians. All sales benefit the artist directly. Yountville Arts is not charging commissions or participation fees.

Finding a good book

Bookmine offers curbside pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. daily at its Pearl Street location in Napa and at Main Street Bookmine in St. Helena. Get details at napabookmine.com.