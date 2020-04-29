Artists at home: Napa Valley artists find inspiration amid uncertainty

Grant and his wife Kristi Rene, both internationally collected artists, lost their art gallery home to fire three years ago, barely escaping with their lives as their car raced down an enflamed Soda Canyon Road.

Although Grant and his wife have exhibited their art in galleries throughout the world, most of what they had created over the last 30 years was in their art villa home. Inside, room after room had been filled with their paintings and sculptures that clients came to select art.

“We lost thousands of high retail painting and sculptures,” Grant said.

Since the fire, couple have been throwing themselves into creating new art and rebuilding their home.

“If Covid-19 hadn’t come along, I think we could have finished the rebuild of our house by the end of June,” Grant said. “Now I don’t know when it will be done.

“We are doing a lot of art on the international front. We still have clients approaching us through email,” Grant said. “We’re working on new paintings as much as we can. Art gives us solace.”

Grant’s work can be seen on his website edmundiangrant.com.

Zaza Fetterly