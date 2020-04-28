Arts Council Napa Valley opens emergency fund

In response to the growing crisis facing Napa County artists and art teachers, Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) has established a Disaster Recovery Fund to provide crucial aid paid directly to artists and organizations grappling with an unprecedented loss of income.
ACNV is inviting the public to support the fund by contributing on Giving Tuesday, May 5.
ACNV will begin accepting applications to assist those who have experienced economic loss in Napa County due to the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic on May 4. A total of $40,000 in funds will be distributed to those located in Napa County who qualify. A $30,000 Emergency Artist Fund will be opened to all individuals and small nonprofits with an annual budget of $100,000 or less working in any arts discipline.
These funds are available to assist with financial losses due to the pandemic, such as canceled programming, missed fundraising events, lost contracts or gigs, employee impact and lost wages.
A $10,000 Emergency Education Fund will be opened to all county schools that have experienced economic loss due to cancellation of performances, shows or fundraisers. The funding is provided by ACNV with generous support from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Arts Education Alliance Fund and the Napa Valley Arts Council Emergency Response Fund.
“The fabric holding our cultural community together is unraveling. With productions shuttered and events canceled, the revenue is simply not there for those who depend on it for their survival,” said Colleen Schulman, ACNV board president.
Despite concerns over shrinking resources to its own organization, the ACNV Board voted unanimously to make the funds immediately available to the creative sector. “As an impacted nonprofit, the funding we have available is modest.” Schulman added, “We invite the public to consider supporting these emergency programs by contributing to ACNV on Giving Tuesday, May 5. Your donation will directly support these programs.”
Giving Tuesday is a statewide call to action to support nonprofit organizations in the services they offer their communities. Every dollar donated through the official GivingTuesdayNow platform will be added to the local Emergency Artist Disaster Recovery Fund. The GivingTuesdayNow giving platform will also be matching a percentage of donations from both a statewide and countrywide pool. The ACNV Board hopes to double its fund to double its impact.
"In times like this, you turn to the arts for solace and comfort. We need to ensure Napa County's artists, musicians, performers, theaters, and museums will still be here when this is over," Schulman said.
To find out more about how to donate, visit now.firespring.com/nonprofits/arts-council-napa-valley or donate directly at artscouncilnapavalley.org/donations/.
To apply for these grant programs, find additional arts recovery resources or make a contribution to the ACNV Disaster Recovery Fund, visit the COVID-19 Resource Center at artscouncilnapavalley.org, email info@artscouncilnv.org, or call (707) 257-2117 ext. 1.
