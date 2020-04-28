Arts Council Napa Valley opens emergency fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to the growing crisis facing Napa County artists and art teachers, Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) has established a Disaster Recovery Fund to provide crucial aid paid directly to artists and organizations grappling with an unprecedented loss of income.

ACNV is inviting the public to support the fund by contributing on Giving Tuesday, May 5.

ACNV will begin accepting applications to assist those who have experienced economic loss in Napa County due to the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic on May 4. A total of $40,000 in funds will be distributed to those located in Napa County who qualify. A $30,000 Emergency Artist Fund will be opened to all individuals and small nonprofits with an annual budget of $100,000 or less working in any arts discipline.

These funds are available to assist with financial losses due to the pandemic, such as canceled programming, missed fundraising events, lost contracts or gigs, employee impact and lost wages.

A $10,000 Emergency Education Fund will be opened to all county schools that have experienced economic loss due to cancellation of performances, shows or fundraisers. The funding is provided by ACNV with generous support from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Arts Education Alliance Fund and the Napa Valley Arts Council Emergency Response Fund.