Arts Council Napa Valley responds to a new reality: 'It's all about survival'

Founded in 1963, the ACNV has been a fixture of the Napa Valley arts community for more than five decades. In their current incarnation, they primarily grant money to arts organizations and individual artists for proposed projects. But they also serve as a coordinator and advocate for arts programs in the Napa Valley Unified School District by providing support and a forum for the exchange of ideas for arts teachers who, in the past, have operated individually.

“What we do best is fill that gap with the arts teachers and make sure they are vocal with each other so as things get cut, we find ways to crowdsource what is needed through the teachers themselves. It is important that they have what they need and are recognized,” DeNatale said.

This has been part of a master plan for the arts education, a framework that promotes equity and availability of arts education for students in NVUSD as well as the rest of the Napa Valley.

With classes going virtual due to COVID-19, and the NVUSD grappling with reduced funding as a result of shrinking enrollment, DeNatale said the council is going to revisit that master plan to accommodate the new reality.