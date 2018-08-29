Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Faces and Places, Dec. 3

Hands Across the Valley recently distributed over $290,000 to Napa’s Safety Net Food Programs as a result of its fundraiser, held in September 2017. Front row, from left, Tracy Lamb, NEWS, Ben Covone, St. Vincent de Paul, Katina Hanse, Salvation Army, Carolyn Spencer, The Table, Drene Johnson, CANV, Blanca Huijon, Puertas Abiertas. Back row, from left, David Busby, The Table, Rick Osgood, Salvation Army, Peter Juve, Salvation Army, Lisa DeRose, Meals On Wheels, Tom Fuller, Hands Across the Valley Board Member, and Shirley King, Food Bank.

 Submitted photo

The 26th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, Hands Across the Valley also offers a VIP Dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell, silent and live auctions, plus dancing under the stars with the energetic sounds of dance band Neon Velvet.

Tickets are $125 general admission and VIP Sponsor tables begin at $5,000. To purchase tickets or reserve a VIP Sponsor table visit handsacrossthevalley.com, or call 707-253-0868. 

In its 25-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, The Salvation Army and a variety of other non-profit programs. Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.

