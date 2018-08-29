The 26th Annual Hands Across the Valley will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.
In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, Hands Across the Valley also offers a VIP Dinner provided by Chef Elaine Bell, silent and live auctions, plus dancing under the stars with the energetic sounds of dance band Neon Velvet.
Tickets are $125 general admission and VIP Sponsor tables begin at $5,000. To purchase tickets or reserve a VIP Sponsor table visit handsacrossthevalley.com, or call 707-253-0868.
In its 25-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, The Salvation Army and a variety of other non-profit programs. Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley.