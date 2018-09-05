The month of September is set to be one of support and inclusion for immigrants in the community of Calistoga.
The Calistoga City Council on Tuesday signed several proclamations into effect including Latino Heritage Month which will be celebrated Sept. 15–Oct. 15. Accordingly, the Mexican flag will be flown on the city’s ceremonial flag pole from Sept. 14–21 in honor of the event.
The proclamation coincides with the fifth annual Napa Valley Latino Heritage Month., and National Hispanic Month.
The city also issued a proclamation that supports immigrants within the community, and opposes the federal government’s separation of immigrant children from their parents.
“We want to ensure safety and freedom from discrimination. The separation of children from their parents is cruel and not what our country represents,” Mayor Chris Canning read from the proclamation. “We call on the government to reunite children with their parents.”
The statement called for Calistoga to be a model for inclusion and respect for immigrants, and a demonstration of unity.
The City of St. Helena has signed a similar proclamation of support, and several members of the UpValley Community Leaders Coalition were on hand to show their solidarity.
“We are sending a message of unity to stand together on family separation,” said Julie Spencer, executive director of Rianda House.
The city council also declared Sept. 17–23 Constitution Week, coinciding with the 231st anniversary of the framing of the U.S. Constitution, “Reaffirming the ideas and freedoms guaranteed therein,” Canning read from the proclamation.
September was also proclaimed Suicide Prevention Month in Calistoga, calling for education, training, and eliminating the stigma that surrounds suicide.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and there are on average 14 suicides in Napa Valley each year, said Napa Valley HHS Mental Health Director Bill Carter.
The council also authorized a resolution to award $475,000 for a Consultant Services Agreement to Environmental Science associates for Phase 1 to repairs to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The total expected cost of the project is about $4 million, which will be paid for largely by grants and connection fees from large development projects, said Public Works Director Mike Kirn.
Concerned about the cost of the project, Councilmember Gary Kraus asked if the project was required of the city, and Kirn said it was.
The City of Calistoga operates a Wastewater Treatment Plant at the confluence of the Napa River and Simmons Creek. Portions of the plant are at risk of flooding and bank erosion from channel migration. The primary objective of the project is to reduce the flooding and erosional risk for wastewater treatment infrastructure located along the banks.
The project will begin planning and design of a project to drain and line the existing ponds to reduce underground flows into the Napa River.
A secondary objective is to upgrade select WWTP facilities to reduce toxic mineral levels.
In July, the city received a hazard mitigation grant for $523,396 for Phase 1 of the relocation/replacement of the project.
The city on Tuesday also introduced debate as to whether to create regulations pertaining to certain commercialized motorized scooters. The city currently has no ordinance regulating motorized scooter use.
In recent months, mobility companies around the Bay Area have been providing motorized scooters to tourists and residents which could interfere with pedestrian and other traffic.
Larger cities such as San Jose and San Francisco have banned the scooters.
The council agreed that Mayor Canning and Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega will garner information about the scooters from other cities when they attend the League of California Cities Expo next week.