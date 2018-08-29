Dear readers,
We are fast coming up on the one-year anniversary of the October 2017 Wildfires. In response, we are putting together a story on what you should have ready to take just in case — or as some say ‘when’ — another disaster strikes.
As the town of Calistoga was forced to evacuate for five days during the fires, what practical and sentimental belongings did you take that helped you through? What things did you take that you didn’t need, and what are some things would you take now?
We’d like to hear what you went through and if you are prepared for another such emergency. Send an email to editor@weeklycalistogan.com, a letter to P.O. Box 385, Calistoga, CA, 94515, or call (707) 942-4035. The deadline to reply is Friday, Sept. 14.