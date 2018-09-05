A reminder from the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce that Lincoln Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Myrtle Street to the ACE Hardware parking lot driveway from 2 – 11 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 9 for the fifth annual Harvest Table event.
There will be no parking allowed on Lincoln Avenue between Myrtle Street and Fair Way beginning at 1 p.m. on the day of the event as well.
Cross town traffic will be detoured to Berry Street. Pedestrians will be able to cross town via Lincoln Avenue and the Berry Street Bridge. Emergency services will be available and not impacted by these closures