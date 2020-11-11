Golf: PGA HOPE event allows veterans to recreate and socialize

Summer McGuire had her mind on golf when she woke up early on Monday at her home in San Leandro.
She was thinking about the day ahead — driving to Napa County to join other veterans, like herself, for a PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Drive, Chip and Putt event at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.
She was thinking about her love for the game of golf.
She was thinking about her dad and her brothers, all of whom have played golf.
She was thinking about the Northern California Section of the PGA and all of the time and support that the organization provides for veterans.
She was also thinking about Veterans Day.
“I feel like this is the cherry on top,” said McGuire. “I’m really thankful for the PGA that they do this for veterans. It’s magnificent.
“I love the smell of the cut grass. I love the challenge of getting in trouble and trying to get out of trouble, and then I love going home and watching it on TV, seeing some of the greatest players on the planet and seeing some of their shots — ‘Well, I could have done that.’”
McGuire and the other veterans — from all branches of the service — went from station to station at the driving range in a competition that had six divisions: men’s 59 and younger, women’s 59 and younger, senior men’s (60 or older), senior women (60 or older), physically disabled men’s, physically disabled women’s.
There were 50 veterans for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, sponsored by Wells Fargo, where each entrant receives three shots at each station.
PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of the Northern California PGA Foundation, according to ncpgafoundation.org/hope. PGA HOPE introduces golf to veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being, the website said. Since 2015, more than 1,000 veterans will have participated in PGA HOPE Northern California programming, the website said.
Veterans who complete a six-week private instructional program from a PGA professional receive a PGA HOPE card as part of their graduation and qualify to compete in Drive, Chip and Putt. Thanks to the NorCal PGA, the veterans are able to also play free golf at a number of courses throughout Northern California.
“The program is all about making a positive impact in the lives of our veterans, just getting them back out amongst each other, to build relationships with other veterans, to learn the game of golf, and also to build camaraderie,” said Sheri Sam, the new Managing Director of the NorCal PGA Foundation and a former college basketball and WNBA star.
“When you speak to a lot of them, it’s all about the friendships and just being able to come out and hang out with the guys for a couple hours on the course. Today, they get to come out and compete against each other. It’s competitive. You can see their juices are flowing. They’re excited.”
McGuire expressed her excitement for PGA HOPE, saying that she arrived at Chardonnay about an hour and a half before the start of the 10 a.m. registration. There was an opening ceremony.
“I just got up really early this morning. I was very excited,” said McGuire, who served in the United States Marine Corps as a Sgt. E-5, three years active and three years in reserves. “There’s just instant companionship when you’re with a group of veterans, and this is something more than just kind of sitting around a table, talking and laughing. We actually get to do a physical sport together, for sure. I feel like there’s really no hard competition with each other. I think we’re all just happy to be together and be active.
“As soon as I got out of my car, and I started seeing people with the PGA HOPE shirt on, we talked and gravitated to each other. It’s different (service branches), but we’re all kind of together now, and we all know that. I just feel a strength right here.”
According to the Northern California PGA Foundation, “participants of PGA HOPE programs include military veterans living with physical or cognitive challenges such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and amputees, among other challenges.”
PGA HOPE programming is fully funded by the NCPGA Foundation and offered at no cost for military veterans, ncpgafoundation.org/hope reports.
McGuire is retired from her job in international sales and marketing, and now has more time for golf, as she plays at Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco and Redwood Canyon Golf Course in Castro Valley.
“I hope that as I go forward in life, if I’m physically able to, I want to stay with PGA HOPE and play with these guys and other women,” said McGuire. “They’ve opened it up so many different courses around here allow us to play together. These are some of my best friends.”
The NorCal Section of the PGA is an organization consisting of 1,100 PGA professionals and associates at over 400 Northern California and Northwestern Nevada golf facilities.
The NCPGA Foundation, according to ncpgafoundation.org, is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the Northern California PGA. “The mission of the NCPGA Foundation is three-fold: To serve veterans — their health and their families; to provide resources to PGA members serving their communities in Northern California and Northwestern Nevada; and to grow the game of golf.”
Bob Epperly, a longtime NorCal Section PGA member and a golf instructor at Antelope Greens Golf Course in Sacramento County, has been involved with PGA HOPE for more than five years. He is a PGA Hope National Instructor and the 2018 NCPGA Patriot Award winner.
He spends most of his time at the 10 locations around Northern California and Nevada that have PGA HOPE programs: Bayonet & Black Horse in Seaside, Metropolitan Golf Links in Oakland, Baylands Golf Links in Palo Alto, Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco, Pleasanton Golf Center, Diablo Creek Golf Course in Concord, Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and Sierra Sage Golf Course in Reno.
“The No. 1 success of the PGA HOPE program, not only in Northern California, but throughout the nation, is a camaraderie that it builds,” said Epperly. “This an opportunity to get out and talk with others, share their feelings, share their ideas. They’re all together. They’re brothers and sisters and that’s who they are. We want to make sure they stay that way and are able to have time and a place to go do that.
“I’ll get pulled aside by one of the veterans and they’ll talk about what some of their struggles have been and how important this program has been. In many, many cases, it’s saved people’s lives. It’s made a difference in their life to get them out of where they were and into someplace that is comfortable and safe.”
Kevin Patton of Elk Grove spent 3½ years in the U.S. Air Force as a Senior Airman and two years in the U.S. Army as a PFC. He suffered a spinal cord injury in an automobile accident in 1986 while on active duty in the Air Force. He uses the ParaGolfer, “an all-terrain wheelchair that raises the user into a standing position, to allow a more conventional golf swing,” according to empowergolf.com.au, to play golf.
“Any opportunity to get out to be with the vets, especially in a program like PGA HOPE, is so great with the camaraderie, to get out with all the guys and get to meet new people. It’s good to see everybody get out,” said Patton.
Patton likes the challenge that golf presents.
“It’s a beautiful sunny day. You challenge yourself, but you’re not too hard on yourself," he said. "Golf is a game that can be very humbling. So it just lets you know that. It’s just one of those things in life — you’re trying to get better and better.”
The PGA HOPE card enables veterans to play free of charge at different courses and clubs in the Bay Area and Northern California.
“It’s a program that we want to continue to grow, to keep the groups together, to help them to continue to play,” said Sam, a member of the NorCal PGA Section staff. “I’m thrilled, just to come out and say thank you. Just to have them come out and find some calmness and solace, to see some friends and build new relationships.”
Sam graduated in 1996 from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Human and Organizational Development. She starred in women’s basketball for the Commodores, as she was selected as a Kodak All-American and was a finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.
Vanderbilt reached the Final Four in 1993 and the Elite Eight in 1996.
She played in the WNBA for 10 years (1999-2009) and won titles with the Seattle Storm in 2004 and the Detroit Shock in 2008. She was selected as an All-Star in 2002.
Sam also played for the Orlando Miracle, Miami Sol, Minnesota Lynx, Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever.
She was an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois University, from 2013-2017.
Sam was honored by the Southeastern Conference as a Women’s Legend and in 2011 was inducted into the Vanderbilt Athletic Hall of Fame. Vanderbilt won two SEC Tournament titles with Sam.
She won a silver medal with Team USA at the FIBA Americas Championships.
Sam was at Mercy High School-San Francisco, working as Director of Athletics/Advancement Officer, from 2017-2019.
She was at the Bay School of San Francisco, from 2019-2020, working as Director of Athletics for Athletic Advancement.
Here are more photos from Monday's PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt event at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon.
