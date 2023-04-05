Jessel Miller, who grew up in a small Canadian town, was drawn to art at a young age. Encouraged by an artistic family and surrounded by a natural environment filled with the grandeur of the northern wilderness, she was energized and consoled by the colors, shapes and movements that permeated her early life.

Her father, a physician and mosaic artist, and her mother, a poet, musician and homemaker, supported Jessel’s interests in art, music and dance, but they were perplexed by her lack of interest in becoming a doctor or scientist. Jessel was conflicted, too, and early on spent considerable effort to follow her parents’ preferred career path. But it never seemed the right fit.

“When my mother told me I’d be going to school for the first time, I immediately panicked,” she said. “I was only 4, but I remember it distinctly. But when she told me I could draw and paint when I was there, then I relaxed. I knew I’d be safe.”

Later in life, she came to understand that dyslexia had limited her success in many academic pursuits. But art was different. Art was always something that had come naturally. So even as a child she found creating colorful works of art to be both familiar and comfortable. It also provided joy, not only for her but also for those who experienced her work.

The largest and oldest gallery in the Napa Valley

Those early experiences seem to have infused her Jessel Gallery in Napa with a palpable atmosphere that speaks to creative freedom and security. Here an eclectic rotating collection of local, national and international artists, musicians and writers congregate, share and sell their creations.

Established in 1984, the Jessel Gallery began as three small rooms within the former Hedgeside Whiskey Distillery. Today it has expanded to encompass the entire 6,500-square-foot space, making it the oldest and largest art gallery in the Napa Valley.

It looks a bit like an old antique shop from the outside with vines clinging to the side of the building and rows of potted plants. Inside, however, is a maze of rooms, each of which holds various artists’ works, including her own. There are sitting rooms with cozy couches, an art classroom and passages to outdoor seating. The space is comfortable, animal-friendly, kid-friendly, and there is always a plate mounded high with free cookies that Jessel makes each week.

The scene is one that feels like it might be from the distant past, when people slowed down as they enjoyed being immersed in a safe, comfortable space. Or perhaps it’s more of an aspirational future space, where people might commingle to revel in the healing nature of new shapes, textures and ideas.

A path from Canada to Florida to Italy to California

When Jessel was about 15 or 16, her family moved to Florida. They hoped to escape from the cold weather and experience a new place, but the young teen was thrown from a familiar environment where she’d had friends and excelled in everything from gymnastics and music to art and poetry. Now she found herself adrift.

“We’d gone from 50 F below to 80 F above, and I felt very alone,” she said. “But that gave me the opportunity to focus on my painting and my art.”

While attending Florida State University she briefly studied pre-med before realizing that art was her true path. As a part of her studies, she spent six months studying art in Florence.

“I really grew up when I was in Italy,” she said. “I became my own person for the first time. The art education was wonderful, but the most influential part of that experience was that we had to study a museum from top to bottom, and the one I picked had this wonderfully powerful and successful woman as its director.”

It was the first time Jessel had met a businesswoman who was so confident, stylish and matter-of-fact, a force who leaned in and asked, “So, what do you want to know?”

“I went, ‘Oh, my God, that’s a woman taking her power,’” Jessel said. “Little did I know at the time that I was also going to be the director of a museum one day.”

After dropping the transient notion of following her father’s career path, Jessel imagined herself strictly as an artist — painting in New York or San Francisco. But meeting this woman in Italy planted a seed that would take root some decade and a half later.

Returning home in 1971, she moved to Oakland. In part she wanted to live near her brother, John, who’d become a physician in the Bay Area, but she also felt that the area was most conducive to her worldview. It was the early 1970s, and like many young people at that time, she had migrated to the area to seek freedom and self-expression.

Once settled, she had her first art show at a now-closed Oakland gallery that she says “bombed,” with not even a single piece of her art being sold.

“I was devastated and thought, well, now what am I going to do?” she said.

But she didn’t have much time for self-pity. She needed to survive, so she started working any job she could find to make ends meet — aerobics, fashion, graphic design and sketching cute characters on the front of children’s sweaters.

There was a long stretch of time when survival took precedence over her art, but driving over the Bay Bridge one day to work, she struck upon an idea that would change her life.

The MOMA show

“I was a portrait artist, but no one knew that,” she said. “So I thought, if I can paint famous people and get a big show, people can see just how good my work is.”

Her idea was to paint well-known Bay Area personalities. To achieve her goal, she painted a portrait of the director of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), Henry Hopkins. Once he saw her work, he agreed to a future show at the SFMOMA and began introducing her to the likes of Herb Caen, then-dancer Maya Angelou and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, among others.

Unfortunately, by the time the show ran in 1982, Jessel’s father had passed, but not before he’d seen some of the early work.

“He always believed in me, but I don’t think until then that he really believed that I could make a living being an artist,” she said. “But then, when he saw that work, he said, ‘Yes, I understand now.’”

The show was a success, with many of the paintings selling and her gaining a reputation as a fine portrait artist. But there was something missing. A voice in the back of her head reminded her of her experience in Italy.

“I knew I needed to have my own place,” she said. “I needed to do more than just one type of art, and also to represent many of the excellent artists I was meeting and coming to love, who I wanted to share.”

A Napa Valley gem

Finding a few small rooms for lease in the old whiskey distillery on the outskirts of Napa in 1984, she first opened the gallery. She briefly called it the Atlas Peak Gallery and then quickly switched the name to the Jessel Gallery.

That same year, she met Gary Miller. The two quickly fell in love and married. Today he is best known locally as one of the most proficient large-pumpkin farmers in the region, often winning competitions for growing behemoth squash the size of small vehicles.

Since starting the gallery, Jessel has become a fixture in the Napa Valley art scene, often donating time and resources to worthy causes. She also holds occasional writer salons, showcasing the region’s many authors and poets.

Over the years, the Jessel Gallery has housed a multitude of artists and helped countless budding creators refine their skills in classes Jessel has taught.

“We are so lucky to have all this,” Jessel said, gesturing around the room from the couch where she was sitting.

A family had just entered the space, and two small children were busily examining the fabric on one of Jessel’s many painted shawls. Although she couldn’t hear what they said, apparently they were in a detailed conversation about the object, stroking the fabric with a gentle reverence. Jessel grinned widely.

“Often we can get bogged down with a world that can feel so heavy and discouraging, but there is also such beauty and joy out there, too,” she said. “So for as long as I have this space I want to share it with artists and the community. I want this to be a safe space where people can gather, express their gifts and share all that is wonderful with the world.”