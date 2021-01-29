$30,000 wedding giveaway from Napa's Meritage Resort for frontline workers

The Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort is giving away a free wedding package worth $30,000 to a front-line healthcare worker or emergency responder who had to postpone a wedding in 2020 due to the demands of work.

The giveaway will be open for entries through Feb. 14. It includes food for up to 100 guests, including the ceremony and reception with dinner, beverages and two nights for the wedding couple in a suite. Wedding guests can get discounted room rates, based on availability.

To enter the Giveaway, follow @meritageresort and @vistacollina on Instagram and tag your fiancée or nominate a front-line healthcare worker or emergency responder with a reason as to why you/they deserve a free Napa wedding.

To view details of giveaway and to enter visit https://meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/napa-wedding-giveaway

The wedding has to be redeemed by Dec. 31, 2021, based on availability.

Highlights of the package include a 3-course plated dinner; two nights for the wedding couple in a suite and additional nights offered at a discounted rate, based on availability; discounted room rates for wedding guests, based on availability.