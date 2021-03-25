40 years in business on Calistoga's Lincoln Avenue

One of the great things about living in a small town is the people you get to know. In Calistoga, one of those is Carol Bush, owner of North Star on Lincoln Avenue.

Bush has been operating the store on Lincoln Avenue for 40 years this month. That longevity has brought with it life-long relationships, as friends, neighbors, and kids who used to play in the one-time video arcade, drop into the store on any given day to catch up on the latest.

The journey to Calistoga started in the early 1980s, when Bush and her partner, Derek, moved from Oakland to Santa Rosa. Both cities were too big for their liking.

“We decided we’d get in the car and drive around until we found a town we liked,” she said, adding, “We moved here with no money.”

In 1981 they moved to Calistoga and started North Star, which was then a record shop and video game arcade — think Pac-man and kids in town with nothing to do.

“Derek had made friends with a guy who was willing to put in video games and just split the take. We’d be the people that paid the rent and ran the place,” Bush said. “But we made money from the first day and managed to hold on ever since.”