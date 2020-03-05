A study of 'Calistogans' opens at Sofie gallery March 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The unframed works are installed clipped onto tiered wires, in related groups. Part of the intent for this fresh approach is that Mishler and Sofie want to create a contemporary, accessible exhibition that both visitors and locals will appreciate with ease. “The idea here is that Calistoga is both unique and comfortable in its self,” Sofie said. “We want to communicate the sense of strong, honest community that Mr. Mishler so deftly portrays.”

When asked why he does this and how long he’ll continue, Mishler said, “I think the best reason for making a portrait every day is that it keeps me on my toes, gets me out the door and has taught me to be a better photographer.”

“Most of all,” he added, “I love meeting the people of Calistoga while documenting who we are at this time and in this place.”

Mishler said that as people move on and things change, these images may eventually become historically important. “But for now,” he says, “I just hope to continue as long as I’m able to hold a camera in my hands.”