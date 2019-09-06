Experience two mind-bending exhibitions of Surrealist painting, drawing and sculpture at the Napa Valley Museum’s “Surreal Friday the 13th” event.
Tickets include museum admission plus an evening edition of “Tours with the Guest Curator,“ wines from the JCB Collection and Surrealism-themed snacks.
“The Surrealist Revolution in America,” on exhibition in the Main Gallery through Oct. 27, presents original paintings, drawings and objects by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann, representing some of their strongest and most groundbreaking work.
In the Spotlight and History Galleries, the first comprehensive exhibition of Juanita Guccione, one of the most intriguing “lost” figures in modern art, includes painting and sculpture, with a related “Rediscovering Women Artists” conference in October.
Tickets for “Surreal Friday the 13th” are $30 for non-members, $20 for members and benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts and education programs.
Purchase tickets at napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/surreal-friday-13th-museum/
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit the website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.