Abstract painting class starts this weekend with Calistoga's Karen Ingalls

Set your inner artist free with Calistoga's Karen Ingalls nine-week abstract landscape painting workshop starting Sunday, Jan. 30.

Would you like to simplify your landscape painting to get at essentials? Or use what you see in the landscape as a springboard to a new creation, instead of reproducing what you see more realistically?

In this workshop, you will learn eight different ways to create abstract landscape paintings, beginning with the one indispensable element of any landscape painting.

Each workshop day will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost for the 9-week course is $347 and includes a bonus follow-up session April 24. Register at calistogaartcenter.org or call (707) 942-2278.

Video recordings of each class session will be posted for you to refer to, too, so you're able to review anything you like, on a password-protected private page for the class.

This class is designed for both beginners (who have at least a little bit of previous painting experience) and more experienced painters.

A month after the workshop’s end, you’ll be able to meet for a bonus session, to share what you’ve been doing; see the creative directions all the other participants are taking; and ask any questions that have come up for you in the meantime.

"Painting in this way strips the image down to its essence. If you usually paint more realistic-looking landscapes, it may change the way you see the world!" Ingalls said.