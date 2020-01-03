Acumen is partnering with the Culinary Institute of America to host four seasonally inspired, wine-themed cooking classes in the Hestan Kitchens of the CIA at Copia in Napa.
Led by the CIA’s chef instructors, these intimate hands-on cooking classes will help participants hone their culinary skills while learning the finer points of wine and food pairing.
The first class of the season is on Feb. 15, during Valentine’s Day Weekend, and will feature Acumen’s 2015 PEAK Edcora Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.
Each class will begin with a taste of Acumen’s PEAK Sauvignon Blanc, followed by a seasonally themed cooking class where participants will create a four-item, wine-paired menu emphasizing some of the Napa Valley’s finest local fare.
The experience will conclude with a convivial family-style buffet featuring the participants' culinary creations and a selection of Acumen wines.
Admission is $175, or $135 for Acumen Wine Club members. Register at acumenwine.com.