Adopt a Pet | Ace and Rafa

Hello from Ace and Rafa! These two brothers were bottle raised and they are super duper over-the-top friendly with their human caregivers 💕 Ace has multiple congenital complications with his digestive tract so he is looking for that one in a million adopter -- a special breed of person who would choose to adopt a kitty that others might consider "unadoptable"... Ace is a handsome fluffy black cat with an incredible personality that more than makes up for any of his physical shortcomings. He is generous with the kisses and cat baths and he purrs the second you touch him. Their foster mom spoils them with toys and affection while we keep searching for the perfect home for Ace. And Rafa (who is purrfectly "normal") doesn't seem to mind keeping his brother company. Maybe they'll be adopted together? Who knows! If you are interested in learning more about adopting Ace, please message us for details!
Most Popular
-
Human trafficking in wine country? Napa officials present the stark facts next week
-
Hot air balloon strikes power line near Yountville, injuring 3 passengers
-
Napa County Sheriff: Ex-sex offender arrested after trying to kiss and grope woman in lobby
-
Female pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle driven by Napa man in Rohnert Park
-
Police: Man drags cat by leash in downtown Napa
promotion
Submit press releases and pitch story ideas to the Napa Valley Register. Click here to submit your news tip.
promotion
Planning an event in Napa County?
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault