Adopt a Pet | Ada

Sweet little Ada has been recovering from an upper respiratory infection and she got some FABULOUS news from the vet about her pretty little peepers. We thought that she would likely need to have her damaged right eye removed on spay day, but it turns out that the rupture is healing and responding well to treatment! The vet confirmed that her right pupil is reactive and she even has partial vision in that eye. It doesn’t bother her and looks significantly better every single week. Her right eye may always be a little cloudy, but it won’t require further treatment or drops or ointment. We are feeling pretty thrilled for this nice little lady! She is the most petite of her litter and loves to play with her tiny soccer ball! Her rowdy siblings often hog all the attention but she doesn’t mind. Ada and the rest of the “mathematicians” (Newton, Archimides and Pythagoras) are 8 weeks old and they will all be ready for adoption as soon as this week!