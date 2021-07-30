Adopt a Pet | Amarillo

She's an adoptable brindle beauty named Amarillo and she comes running when you call "Ameeeee." Amarillo is having a blast playing in her new kiddy pool when it's hot out. She loves the other dogs and cats in her foster home and she really enjoys spending time outdoors in the cool mornings. Amarillo and her brother are 10 weeks old and they are sleeping through the night, eating three meals a day and practicing big kid skills like potty training, nail trims and car rides. Like most bottle raised puppies, she loves her people and wants to be a part of all the fun activities! Go to the creek? Yes please! Go on a hike? You bet cha! Amarillo is a calm eater who sits patiently in the kitchen while you prepare lunch. She has learned to get her human's attention by picking up a toy and wagging her little tail and if that doesn't work, she will give a little whine to say "HELLOO this cute puppy over here needs love!" It's that subtle head tilt that really seals the deal, though. To learn more and apply to adopt, visit our website: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/puppy-Amarillo