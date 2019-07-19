Beautiful, shy kitten alert! We need your help! Annabelle is a nice little kitten who was found all alone in Napa. During the past month with us she has made some big progress and is slowly coming out of her shell, but she will need a patient and understanding adopter because she isn’t yet comfortable with a lot of human affection or household activity. She likes other cats and is playful and curious. Annabelle doesn’t hiss or bite or scratch and she tolerates being held, but she would rather keep a little distance between her and her caregivers (like the length of a wand toy, for example). In time, we are confident that this will all change because we have seen it happen time and time again with other nervous kittens. Annabelle is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and healthy. Now all she needs is a special family to welcome her into their home ❤ Please apply online or message us for more information: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
