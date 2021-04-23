 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Annie
Adopt a Pet | Annie

Adopt a Pet | Annie

Adopt a Pet | Annie
Annie is a pocket-sized senior who found herself in the shelter when her human passed away. We understand she'll need a dental before we can find her a wonderful new lap to keep warm. Annie is already spayed and vaccinated and her favorite pastime is napping in the sun. She's all set up in a WCAL foster home where we can get to know her a bit while we arrange to have her medical needs addressed. Our goal is to waste no time finding her a family to love and be loved by.

Tags

Adopt a Pet | Rain
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Rain

  • Updated

Rain is a stunning, 7-mont old, all-black house panther who is looking for a calm, adult-only home. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Jakey
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Jakey

  • Updated

What's not to love about a one-eyed scruffy boy? Jakey is living in a foster home where he gets lots of love and is looking for his forever home. 

