Adopt a Pet | Annie

Annie is a pocket-sized senior who found herself in the shelter when her human passed away. We understand she'll need a dental before we can find her a wonderful new lap to keep warm. Annie is already spayed and vaccinated and her favorite pastime is napping in the sun. She's all set up in a WCAL foster home where we can get to know her a bit while we arrange to have her medical needs addressed. Our goal is to waste no time finding her a family to love and be loved by.