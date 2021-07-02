Adopt a Pet | Aramis and D’Artagnan

What's a "smoke" colored coat? Allow our handsome duo of brothers named Aramis and D’Artagnan to demonstrate! These two both have hairs that are white at the base and black at the tips and it makes for a very regal-looking kitty! Kind of like a color change cat whose coat can ripple through multiple shades when you pet them. The combination of gold eyes and smoke coat is quite magnificent, if we do say so ourselves! We rarely see kittens with this color fur and right now our rescue group has three smoke-colored kittens available including Queenie who is a female smoke-coated kitty in another foster home. These brothers are 11 weeks old, freshly neutered, vaccinated and they are ready to go home this weekend. They don't have any kid experience, but they are super friendly with other nice felines: