What's a "smoke" colored coat? Allow our handsome duo of brothers named Aramis and D’Artagnan to demonstrate! These two both have hairs that are white at the base and black at the tips and it makes for a very regal-looking kitty! Kind of like a color change cat whose coat can ripple through multiple shades when you pet them. The combination of gold eyes and smoke coat is quite magnificent, if we do say so ourselves! We rarely see kittens with this color fur and right now our rescue group has three smoke-colored kittens available including Queenie who is a female smoke-coated kitty in another foster home. These brothers are 11 weeks old, freshly neutered, vaccinated and they are ready to go home this weekend. They don't have any kid experience, but they are super friendly with other nice felines:
Adopt a Pet | Aramis and D’Artagnan
Adopt a Pet | Aramis and D’Artagnan
Related to this story
- Updated
Mama Gabby has a litter of B-E-A-UTIFUL baby cats of all colors and they are available for adoption now.
- Updated
Izmir is the only boy from the Spice Route Litter, who has just turned 8-weeks old. It won't be long until they are ready to graduate from their foster home to forever homes.
- Updated
This friendly 7-year old had her final vet visit last week and she is officially available for adoption.
- Updated
This adorable 8-week old ball of fluff is Moonshine and she is ready to find a forever family.
- Updated
Roxanne is about 4 years old and is quite petite. She's not bothered by toddlers or dogs, coexists peacefully with everyone and is looking for her forever home.