Adopt a Pet | Arrow

Arrow is such a sweet soul. She likes a warm lap and head scratches. As she heals from her traumatic emergency spay, her curious and playful personality is emerging. It’s a relief that animals are so good at living in the moment. This friendly 6-month-old kitten has her entire life ahead of her and she is looking forward! Arrow likes a super cozy nest of yarn in the morning. Some lucky human will get a hand made afghan from her foster mom that has been infused with lots of happy kitty mojo!