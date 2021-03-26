 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Arthur
Adopt a Pet | Arthur

Adopt a Pet | Arthur

{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur is unbelievably cute! He looks wild with his cute bengal stripes, but he’s a mellow 9-month-old who loves everyone he meets. He adapted immediately to his multi-pet foster home with four cats, one dog, two rabbits, a lizard, and four adult humans who adore him. Arthur likes to follow his caretakers around the house and is very curious and sharp as a tack. He seems to require very clean litter boxes in order to use them regularly. This means that Arthur will need to live with a very frequent scooper. He wouldn’t mind an electronic litter box that’s always tidy. Otherwise Arthur is perfect and lovely! What a fantastic young cat.

www.WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Arthur VETERINARIANS SAY THIS IS THE BEST DIET FOR CATS(tncms-asset)fa035753-2aeb-5653-8e2e-fbecae86f39a[0](/tncms-asset)SEE PHOTOS FROM OUR READERS: LOVE YOUR PET DAY 2021

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Pierre
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Pierre

  • Updated

Adoption day comes later this month for Pierre and he would like a home with another playful pup and people who are home a good amount of the time.

Adopt a Pet | Jam
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Jam

  • Updated

Jam is a one-eyed calico kitty looking for an indoor forever home. Her #1 request is a home with other friendly cats for her to play with.

+3
Adopt a Pet | Mo
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Mo

  • Updated

Mo is so fun to train and incredibly responsive to his humans. WCAL is looking for a family who is committed to reward based training with this super star.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News