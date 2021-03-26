Adopt a Pet | Arthur

Arthur is unbelievably cute! He looks wild with his cute bengal stripes, but he’s a mellow 9-month-old who loves everyone he meets. He adapted immediately to his multi-pet foster home with four cats, one dog, two rabbits, a lizard, and four adult humans who adore him. Arthur likes to follow his caretakers around the house and is very curious and sharp as a tack. He seems to require very clean litter boxes in order to use them regularly. This means that Arthur will need to live with a very frequent scooper. He wouldn’t mind an electronic litter box that’s always tidy. Otherwise Arthur is perfect and lovely! What a fantastic young cat.