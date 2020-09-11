Adopt a Pet | Aslan & Tumnus

It’s so interesting to watch personalities develop as kittens grow and learn. These tabby brothers are both from the Narnia litter born to mama Jewel and they couldn’t be more different! Aslan, the cautious, has a darker coat and is happy finding a comfy spot to observe from (often the sink!). On the other hand, Tumnus, the adventurous, has a light grey coat and fantastic belly spots! He is always one of the first to explore something new. These boys will be ready to leave the nest soon, so please apply online or email our adoption counselor if you have already submitted your application: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats