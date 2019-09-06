Adopt a Pet | Atticus

This handsome 1 year old is named Atticus and he is a giant puppy. He is ready to have a family of his own to take on walks, go to training classes with and snuggle on the sofa! This big boy has a huge tongue that he uses to show you how much he loves you. If it was up to him, he’d choose be a lap dog. He came to WCAL from a neglectful situation and has spent the past few months eating great food and getting medicated baths. Now Atticus is healthy and happy and he lives in the present! He has gained nearly 30 pounds and will be about 75-80 pounds when filled out. Atticus is very food motivated and he’s a quick study. He is living in a foster home with a mellow older dog and he has very good social skills with other canines once the initial excitement wears off. We believe he is a bit too exuberant to live with cats unless his adopting family would be able to keep them separate at first and has the time to commit to teaching him how to behave around felines (they are pretty exciting). He is crate trained and uses a dog door in his foster home.
A wonderful family and their playful pooch met Atticus and as much as they really loved him, he is just too big for their home and their lifestyle. They have generously sponsored his adoption fee to encourage someone to step forward and adopt this fantastic young German Shepherd. If you’d like to meet Atticus, please fill out an adoption form online: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application