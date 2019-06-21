Adopt a Pet | Atticus

Atticus is being a good sport about wearing a cone after his neuter surgery. While he was under anesthesia, we also asked for x-rays to make sure his hip joints are healthy given his unknown background/genetics and his low, slopey gait. He got two thumbs up. Yay! This German Shepherd is less than a year old and his foster is working on getting him up to a healthy weight and potty training too. Atticus could use another 10 pounds and he still has a lot of fur to regrow, but he sure is sweet. So much love!
If you might be interested in adding Atticus to your family, it’s never too early to submit an adoption application: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application