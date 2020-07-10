Adopt a Pet | Azula

Azula is the queen of the Fire Nation litter and is soon to be the queen of your house! Spay day is coming up this week for her and her 9-week-old siblings Iroh & Zuko and we are ready to match these three up with their forever families. Azula loves her people a lot. As soon as you pick her up, she will rumble and rumble for hours. Cheek rubs are the best. Azula is a talker who likes to sit on your chest or lap where she has the best access to your affection. She is not shy about pushing her siblings out of the way, but she sure does like to play and snuggle with them and would be happiest if adopted along with one of them. Double trouble anyone?