Adopt a Pet | Babash

We got some good news about Babash today. His upper respiratory infection is improving and his appetite is good (the vet said he can eat four meals of puppy chow a day to try and pack on the pounds!). Babash is a mellow old guy who is adjusting very well to his temporary foster home. He lets himself out to potty in the yard, loves to nap on the couch and sleeps through the night. We are working to dial in his medications for arthritis pain and to normalize his thyroid. He tested negative for heartworm, got a nail trim, has no more worms or fleas and we plan to spoil this dog rotten. Babash has been an only dog his whole life and we will be looking for a fospice (combination of foster and hospice) home for him where he can rest, relax and receive all of your attention. Babash is a geriatric English Bulldog dog with mild doggy dementia and interacting with other animals is stressful for him. We cannot predict how long he has left, but we are determined to make those days comfortable and happy. Would you consider sharing your home with this wrinkle face? info@WineCountryAnimalLovers.org

