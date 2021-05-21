 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Baby Ruth & Candy Corn
This much cuteness should be illegal. At 8 months old, Baby Ruth and Candy Corn still squeeze into ONE TINY BED for snuggles when there are plenty of other, more roomy options to choose from! We are looking for an adopter to bring home these sisters together as a pair and their AWWW factor is just one of many great reasons to adopt this duo. Ruthie and Candy are two very special peas in a pod! These tortoiseshell kittens like other cats and are slowly learning to live with gentle dogs. All they really need is one another and a single amazing human who will grant them their happily ever after wish.

This kitty is seeing double. Watch the moment an Australian cat named Socks meets its 2,300-piece Lego lookalike, which owner James Cho won in a competition.

 

