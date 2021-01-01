Adopt a Pet | Baby Ruth

Santa brought Ruthie a few of her front teef for Christmas! Our special needs kitten Baby Ruth has been slow to hit all the usual kitten growth milestones. Her siblings weighed two pounds right as they turned 8 weeks old, but it took Ruth 14 weeks to get there. Usually a kitten’s front incisors start to come in when they are just 3 weeks old and hers are still working on it ... but she has 4 out of 6! It’s no matter; she still eats only canned food. She is such a little champion, taking her sweet time and not worrying what others are up to. Maybe now she’ll be able to whistle? We are keeping our eyes open for an adopter who is excited to welcome a wobbly cat into their home and understands the commitment. Cerebellar Hypoplasia is not progressive and does not get worse; if anything as a cat learns to cope, the wobbles often appear to get better as they age. We are happy to answer any questions you have about Ruthie and her condition. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/baby-ruthWATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW