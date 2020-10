Bagel is an affectionate little shadow of a kitten who follows his fosters around the house. He is spunky, curious and full of energy with a beautiful, soft coat. Bagel will chase toys for hours and guard them as fiercely as only a 3-pound kitten can. He will be available to go home after his vet visit this week and we are now accepting applications on our website for this debonair pumpkin chomper.