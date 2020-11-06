Adopt a Pet | Barn kitties

Do you have a barn? Because we have barn kitties looking for a home! These two Glass Fire survivors are a verrryyy slowly coming around to the idea of humans and if you were especially patient, they may let you pet them one day. Until then, they would LOVE a nice outdoor home with regular meals, shelter from the hot and cold and a non-crispy habitat to do their thing at. Their previous property was burned and their family won’t be moving back any time soon so we’d like to find them greener pastures! These two brothers are about 7 months old and they are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. If you can help, please message us or email info@winecountryanimallovers.org