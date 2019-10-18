This litter came to us from a stray mama cat who gave birth in a backyard shed. The family who found them kept them fed and safe and then scooped them all up once they were big enough to be weaned and eat canned food. We are still working with the finders to get mama cat trapped and spayed because it is so important to us to do end the cycle of suffering and overpopulation and we want to give her a better life too! It is stressful and dangerous for a mama cat to try and raise litter after litter outdoors with no support or consistent food source...
As is common with kittens who are born outside, these adorable kittens all arrived with a skin fungus called ringworm and they have been receiving treatment in their foster home. Their treatment is almost complete and they will be ready for adoption in just a week and a half! Rooster, Miss Piggy, Foxie, Nelly and Millie are all sweet as can be and they purr up a storm when they all pile into their kitten hammock after a good play session! They were the messiest eaters when they first arrived, coating their entire bodies in food. With a lot of care and special attention, they have grown into beautiful, talented little cats!