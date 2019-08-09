{{featured_button_text}}

These four beautiful pups arrived at 3 weeks old -- hot, panting, with wicked diarrhea and in need of fluids and bottle feeding. They were discovered in a smashed trailer and had been born in a nest of trash and debris. Now, they are 6 weeks old, eating kibble and mush, with healthy poops, sleeping through the night, and working on potty training in their foster homes. These little guys learned to trust early and it shows! They still have a bit of growing to do, but it won't be long until they will be ready to meet their forever families 

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application

