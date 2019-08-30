Belle Star is a confident, cuddly and playful little she-kitten who is scheduled to be spayed next week and this means it is time to find her the BEST family! She was bottle-raised with so much love and it really shows. Belle is equally talented at tackling her sisters and finding the nearest person to sleep on! She's a social kitten who would be happiest in a busy house with plenty of time for her and she'd really like a feline pal! If you are ready to add the sweetest little kitty to your family, please apply online:
Most Popular
-
Body of missing hiker identified as a Calistoga man
-
Napa man injures driver in Browns Valley DUI crash, police say
-
California hotel sales hit record price: five Napa County hotels sold in first half of 2019
-
CIA student accidentally fired gun in dorms, possessed weapons banned in California, St. Helena police say
-
Napa County fire lots gradually find buyers: average sale price nearly $540,000
Print Ads
Other