Belle is ready to begin interviewing interested adopters. She is about 15 weeks old and is an active, smart herding breed who will grow to be a big dog. Her ideal forever family will be eager to put her many talents to work and this will keep Belle entertained and out of trouble. Belle is incredibly smart and she is learning to be brave with every new experience. The three big dogs in her foster home are teaching her a lot. We are impressed at all this sensitive pup has accomplished since she was found last month as a hungry stray. Belle is dog-friendly and would love to share a home with other dogs or have lots of play dates with friendly dogs as she grows up. We believe she would do best in a home without kitty cats. She will bond closely with her adopters and would be unhappy home alone if her forever family couldn’t bring her to work or spend their days with her. If you think your family would be a good match for Belle, please apply to adopt online at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application.
