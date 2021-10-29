Adopt a Pet | Bev and Paula

Only a few days to get your costumes together! These kittens are cute little overachievers. Bev and Paula from our "Rocko's Modern Life" litter are fun, curious, playful kittens who would love an active home with a family who appreciates all their silly kitten antics! The "Jester" (named Bev Bighead after the cartoon character) and "Queen" (Dr. Paula Hutchinson) would do well in almost any role! They love to roughhouse together and are excellent companions for one another when you need to leave the house. You can apply to adopt on Wine Country Animal Lover's website: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application