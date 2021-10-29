 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Bev and Paula

Only a few days to get your costumes together! These kittens are cute little overachievers. Bev and Paula from our "Rocko's Modern Life" litter are fun, curious, playful kittens who would love an active home with a family who appreciates all their silly kitten antics! The "Jester" (named Bev Bighead after the cartoon character) and "Queen" (Dr. Paula Hutchinson) would do well in almost any role! They love to roughhouse together and are excellent companions for one another when you need to leave the house. You can apply to adopt on Wine Country Animal Lover's website: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application

Adopt a Pet | Wallace

Adopt a Pet | Wallace

Wallace is nine weeks old and growing into a very handsome little pup. Now all he needs is a family. Adopt him today through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Melody is a playful 2-year-old kitty looking for an indoor-only home. She has done really great with all the other pets she has met in her foster home through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Fred and George

Adopt a Pet | Fred and George

Orange and white fluffs Fred and George make a fantastic pair of kittens and are available for adoption now at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Pringles

Adopt a Pet | Pringles

Pringles is from the Chips litter, a sweetie pie with a feisty, playful streak. She is ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Bagel Bite

Adopt a Pet | Bagel Bite

Bagel Bite is a sweet, loving girl who has incredibly soft fur and loves all other cats. She's available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters

Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters

True to their Italian roots, these kittens are beautiful with fashionable and unique coats. Adopt Florence, Verona, Sicily and Milan at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

