Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Calling all dog lovers! Blondie is still looking for her forever home. She recently made a new friend (her foster dad has a house guest). Cali the lab is half Blondie's age and t hey are having a great time playing bitey-bite-face together and sharing toys. Blondie's grey muzzle has people fooled into thinking she's a mellow old German Shepherd and this could not be further from the truth! She is an active, healthy, rambunctious dog who is 8-years young. Blondie enjoys regular play and daily walks. She especially likes to meet people and go on adventures and she's a fantastic, gentle companion for it all. Apply at