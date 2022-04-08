 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Heath

Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Calling all dog lovers! Blondie is still looking for her forever home. She recently made a new friend (her foster dad has a house guest). Cali the lab is half Blondie's age and they are having a great time playing bitey-bite-face together and sharing toys. Blondie's grey muzzle has people fooled into thinking she's a mellow old German Shepherd and this could not be further from the truth! She is an active, healthy, rambunctious dog who is 8-years young. Blondie enjoys regular play and daily walks. She especially likes to meet people and go on adventures and she's a fantastic, gentle companion for it all. Apply at 

People are also reading…

 
 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Heath

Adopt a Pet | Heath

Heath is a lovey and wrinkly puppy available for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Yukon

Adopt a Pet | Yukon

Yukon is a big, handsome, 2-year-old boy. Gentle and friendly, with wonderful house manners, he's ready for adoption through Wine Country Animal Lovers right here in Calistoga!

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Adopt a Pet | Melody

Melody is a beautiful black tri-pawed looking for an indoor only home where she'll be safe and sound with a whole lot of love and attention. Find her at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Gidget

Adopt a Pet | Gidget

This cute, adoptable senior ragamuffin is Gidget. She's has been with WCAL for 3.5 weeks and is ready for her forever family. 

Adopt a Pet | BonBon

Adopt a Pet | BonBon

BonBon is a delightful little 9-week old brindle pup. She's curious, gregarious and sweet. She and the rest of her litter are up for adoption at Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Red and Frankie

Adopt a Pet | Red and Frankie

Shy kitties Red and Frankie are almost 9.5 months old and could not be more beautiful with their soft grey coats. Adopt them today at Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News