Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Walk down the pet care aisle at any major retailer and you’ll find dozens of varieties of dog treats. There’s seemingly something for everyone—whether your dog prefers a hard biscuit or soft puff, or you want a treat that helps with joints, teeth, or coat—there’s an option out there for you and your beloved canine.
But for the pet owners who want more control over what, exactly, goes in their pup’s bodies, whether due to allergies or health reasons, the options are certainly more limited.
Enter homemade dog treats. Making your own snacks allows you to pick only ingredients that follow your dog's dietary boundaries without restricting your four-legged friend’s taste buds. Native Pet compiled a list of 10 dog treats that owners can make at home, as well as user-friendly recipes so you can get started.
For the most part, these recipes rely on a handful of common ingredients, like pumpkin purée, whole wheat flour, eggs, bananas, peanut butter, and other pantry staples. Their simplicity, which makes them easy for dogs to digest, also allows for some degree of experimentation by way of additional spices or elements like flax or chia seeds. But before you get too crazy in the kitchen, make sure to check that anything you’re thinking of adding is safe for dogs. Resources like the ASPCA’s list of toxic people foods, or your veterinarian, are the best ways to ensure these homemade treats are safe for your furry friends.