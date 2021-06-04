 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Blondie
Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Adopt a Pet | Blondie

{{featured_button_text}}
Blondie feels GOOD! She's playing and acting silly in her foster home. We love seeing her personality shine now that she is healing and getting healthy. What a character she is! Blondie follows her foster dad all around the house and likes to keep her eye on him. She has nice manners and is potty trained, too. He heard Blondie bark for the first time this week (at another dog out front) and now she is trying to encourage the resident dog, WCAL alum Dusty, to engage with her and get goofy. Today marks three weeks that Blondie has been with WCAL. That's just three weeks since the emergency surgery that brought her to us. This friendly 7-year old had her final vet visit this afternoon and she is officially available for adoption. Blondie has accomplished a lot in the past three weeks! The rescue rule of thumb is that it takes a healthy dog three days to acclimate to a new routine, people and environment, three weeks to become comfortable and actually settle in and three months to feel at home. When we give an animal time to show us who they are, we can do an even better job finding them a great forever family! 
 

Have you ever wondered why dogs enjoy the high-pitched shrieks that come from squeaky toys? Many experts say that dogs enjoy squeaky toys because they sound similar to prey that they instinctively want to hunt and kill. Many dog breeds were historically bred to chase and catch small animals. Certain small breeds such as the Yorkshire terrier were once used to get rid of rodents. Playing with squeaky toys allows your dog to return to its instinctual nature of hunting and chasing small prey. Research has shown that the sounds that squeaky toys make trigger the reward center in a dog’s brain. If your dog often plays with their squeaky toy right next to you, they may be using it to get your attention.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Annie
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Annie

  • Updated

Annie is a pocket sized senior who found herself in the shelter when her human passed away. She now needs a family to love and be loved by.

Adopt a Pet | Roxanne
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Roxanne

  • Updated

Roxanne is about 4 years old and is quite petite. She's not bothered by toddlers or dogs, coexists peacefully with everyone and is looking for her forever home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News