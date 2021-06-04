Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Blondie feels GOOD! She's playing and acting silly in her foster home. We love seeing her personality shine now that she is healing and getting healthy. What a character she is! Blondie follows her foster dad all around the house and likes to keep her eye on him. She has nice manners and is potty trained, too. He heard Blondie bark for the first time this week (at another dog out front) and now she is trying to encourage the resident dog, WCAL alum Dusty, to engage with her and get goofy. Today marks three weeks that Blondie has been with WCAL. That's just three weeks since the emergency surgery that brought her to us. This friendly 7-year old had her final vet visit this afternoon and she is officially available for adoption. Blondie has accomplished a lot in the past three weeks! The rescue rule of thumb is that it takes a healthy dog three days to acclimate to a new routine, people and environment, three weeks to become comfortable and actually settle in and three months to feel at home. When we give an animal time to show us who they are, we can do an even better job finding them a great forever family!