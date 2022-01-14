Adopt a Pet | Blondie

Our best good girl Blondie had her ears cleaned and nails done last week. She's in great shape and is a very tolerant and friendly German Shepherd. Her back story is sad and her body has more wear and tear than your average 7-year-old (her teeth are ground down to the gum line), but she's just SO nice! We are quite smitten. Blondie soaks up every bit of affection and she's really happy in her Calistoga foster home with another dog her size and long walks each day. Blondie has a good appetite, she's got great energy and the vet commented on her nice muscle tone.

We are looking for an adopter who can keep her moving, active and social. Oh, and someone who doesn't mind sharing the couch! Apply at winecountryanimallovers.org