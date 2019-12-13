Adopt a Pet | Blue

Blue is such a good boy and he is waiting for a nice family to come adopt him from the Clearlake Animal Shelter! If you have room in your house and heart for this beefy boy, please don’t wait to go and meet him. He LOVES people, is fantastic on leash, loves going for walks, and his favorite activity is playing fetch. Snoozing on the couch is a good time too as is riding in the car/truck. He really is up for whatever you want to do. Blue is about 3 years old, already fixed and vaccinated. Blue seems to do better with female dogs. He is a very solid and playful dog who may knock down small children with his enthusiastic personality. Blue should not live in a home with cats because he thinks they are too fun to chase.
Thanks for reading.