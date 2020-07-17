Adopt a Pet | Bolinas
Adopt a Pet | Bolinas

Adopt a Pet | Bolinas

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Bolinas

Surfs up for our girl Bolinas! This 12-week-old kitten is an adventurous explorer who hangs ten on the dust mop as her foster mom tidies up! She’s got a mind of her own and cuddles on her terms. When you let her come to you, she rewards her humans with big purrs and sweet snuggles. If you don’t already have another friendly cat at home to keep her company and show her the ropes, she has five fantastic siblings who will all be available soon!

Apply online to adopt Bolinas: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

Watch Now: Pets, owners march in Napa

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Marmee
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Marmee

  • Updated

This regal tortoiseshell creature is named Marmee. If you'd appreciate sharing your home with this stunning piece of cat art, please apply to adopt online. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Butters
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Butters

  • Updated

Butters has fantastic markings all over his body. If you are looking for a young feline pal, Butters is the sweet boy for you!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News