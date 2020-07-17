Adopt a Pet | Bolinas

Surfs up for our girl Bolinas! This 12-week-old kitten is an adventurous explorer who hangs ten on the dust mop as her foster mom tidies up! She’s got a mind of her own and cuddles on her terms. When you let her come to you, she rewards her humans with big purrs and sweet snuggles. If you don’t already have another friendly cat at home to keep her company and show her the ropes, she has five fantastic siblings who will all be available soon!