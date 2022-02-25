Adopt a Pet | BonBon
Adopt a Pet | BonBon
BonBon is a delightful little 9-week-old brindle pup. Her favorite pastime is romping with her sister, eating and exploring the yard. She loves to follow her foster mom around and tends to stay close with her people while adventuring. She's snuggly, fun and likely going to be a big girl when fully grown! Left in a cardboard box in front of a grocery store, this litter has grown up in a WCAL foster home. They are eating three meals a day and working on their potty training. Puppies this age cannot be left home alone for more than a few hours at a time. They sleep through the night in an x-pen where they can't get into trouble while unattended. BonBon and her siblings are loving, playful, eager and we're ready to find them each amazing homes. We ask that all WCAL puppy adopters commit to attending a 4-week-long reward-based training class with their new puppy (we'll help you find a qualified, dog-friendly trainer near you). This is the best way we know how to help you bond with your new pup, give you access to current training techniques and ensure that your new dog becomes a well-rounded member of society. We believe in being proactive and know from experience that the best time to train any dog is now. You can apply to adopt on our website: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/Available-Dogs