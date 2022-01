If you like some serious fluff with your cats, then Boo could be the one for you! This girl has got a plume of a tail and a magnificent full figure! Boo is a great lap cat. She's calm, loving and appreciates a mellow home without too much activity. Boo likes other cats and she thinks the lazy dog is nice too. She is under a year old and likes to carry around toys in her mouth or get silly with a wand toy when you're in the mood, but she has an old soul!