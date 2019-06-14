Adopt a Pet | Bowie

Bowie is going to be a very affectionate orange tabby cat when he grows up! He is happy to fall asleep in your arms or sit quietly in your lap and not interfere with what you’re doing. Bowie is just 5 weeks old and he’s starting to play with his sisters Calliope and Bessie more and more each day! His litter will be available for adoption in 4-5 weeks.
Most Popular
-
Napa third-grader pays off classmates' hot lunch debt
-
Georgia man dies in ATV incident on grounds of Napa winery
-
25-acre wildfire burns near Pope Valley Road; smoke visible from Yolo County fire
-
Charges filed in Napa pedestrian death
-
Napa Police: Man arrested for allegedly threatening his girlfriend