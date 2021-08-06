 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Brioche
Adopt a Pet | Brioche

Adopt a Pet | Brioche

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Brioche
Handsome Boy Modeling School: Kitten Edition! Brioche can't rap, but he is silly, playful and verrry good looking. Last week the mood was serious because he went to the vet for his big kid vaccination and a checkup. A month ago, this kitten would have been jammed tightly into the back of his cat house, head buried, pretending to be anywhere else. Today Brioche happily accepted pets and posed for the paparazzi. He has major cuddle potential — especially in a cat-savvy home that will be generous with the kitty treats. Brioche likes a good cat tree, playing with mouse toys and playing follow the leader. He drinks from a kitty fountain and is cat-friendly. We are looking for an adopter for sweet Brioche who has a nice cat that can help bring out his playful side and keep him company. He is ready to collaborate!

Sometimes cats like to catch a bit of sun by the window. This actually may do more harm than good and can even give your cat a sunburn. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Adopt a Pet | Amarillo
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Amarillo

  • Updated

Amarillo and her brother are 10 weeks old, in WCAL foster care in Calistoga, and ready to be adopted by their forever family. 

Adopt a Pet | Kittens
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Kittens

  • Updated

Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, and Guillermo are 12 weeks old and are ready for adoption now through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

+3
Adopt a Pet | Miss Ellis
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Miss Ellis

  • Updated

Miss Ellis is a polydactyl kitten with glorious big thumbs! Her ideal adopters will be willing to take it slow and continue building her confidence. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News