Adopt a Pet | Brioche

Handsome Boy Modeling School: Kitten Edition! Brioche can't rap, but he is silly, playful and verrry good looking. Last week the mood was serious because he went to the vet for his big kid vaccination and a checkup. A month ago, this kitten would have been jammed tightly into the back of his cat house, head buried, pretending to be anywhere else. Today Brioche happily accepted pets and posed for the paparazzi. He has major cuddle potential — especially in a cat-savvy home that will be generous with the kitty treats. Brioche likes a good cat tree, playing with mouse toys and playing follow the leader. He drinks from a kitty fountain and is cat-friendly. We are looking for an adopter for sweet Brioche who has a nice cat that can help bring out his playful side and keep him company. He is ready to collaborate!