Adopt a Pet | Bugatti

Bugatti knows his name and is gosh darn good at recall for a 10-week-old pup! His squishy face and freckles are to die for. He loves being outside and would love to have a large yard of his own to explore with a big dog pal to show him the ropes! Bugs is a good eater and everything goes in his mouth—sticks, leaves, shoes, you name it! His foster is helping him learn to eat meals more slowly, but that is a work in progress. This strong interest in anything edible makes Bugatti a dream to train and also requires a fair amount of management to keep him safe. Bugs learns quickly and knows that he will be rewarded for sitting quietly. He weighs a whopping 18 pounds already and this big boy is a talented couch snuggler. He has lots of dog and cat friends in his foster home and will be a great addition to an active household. Bugatti and his siblings were bottle-raised after being found behind a homeless encampment and we have no information about either of their parents or breed mix. He and his siblings will be ready to go home after they visit the neuter fairy on Dec. 17, so please submit an adoption application online if you’re interested in a virtual meet and greet:WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/big-pups-Bugatti/WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW

