Adopt a Pet | Butterfinger

The one and only Butterfinger has a big personality to match his big fluffy hairdo! This 10-week-old kitten likes to be the center of attention and he is really good at wiggling his way into your lap or photobombing your shot to make sure he isn’t left out. Butterfinger is sure to be a smash hit in any loving family and we’ll be looking to find him an adopter with lots of space in their life and on their lap for this kitten. Apply online to adopt this handsome little guy and maybe a sibling too: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.