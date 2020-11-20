 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Butterfinger
Adopt a Pet | Butterfinger

Adopt a Pet | Butterfinger

{{featured_button_text}}

The one and only Butterfinger has a big personality to match his big fluffy hairdo! This 10-week-old kitten likes to be the center of attention and he is really good at wiggling his way into your lap or photobombing your shot to make sure he isn’t left out. Butterfinger is sure to be a smash hit in any loving family and we’ll be looking to find him an adopter with lots of space in their life and on their lap for this kitten. Apply online to adopt this handsome little guy and maybe a sibling too: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Candy Corn
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Candy Corn

Candy Corn has nice gentle paws and her big, innocent eyes make it hard not to fall for her! Apply online to adopt this bombshell of a kitty and a sibling to keep her company

Adopt a Pet | Junior Mint
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Junior Mint

Junior Mint is paws down the NICEST little boy! This 10-week old orange boy is a dream! Apply online to adopt him and one of his siblings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News